This Place In Aundh Is A Must Visit For Their Incredible Flatbreads & Custard Desserts!

Cafes

The Blue Plate

Aundh, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Chaitraban Society, Shop 3-E, Opp. Croma, Aundh, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Blue Plate, A cute little cafe, with a beautiful interior in Aundh. One of the best Flatbreads (sort of a Pizza) in Pune. Bacon and Chicken Piri Piri being my favourites. Excellent juicy Chicken Steaks with vegetables and mash. The flavourful intense brown sauce just a sheer pleasure. Delectable desserts and sinful dark Hot Chocolate. Custards, with fruits and Nutella and chocolate. A medley of sweet treats. Great coffee and drinks too!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

