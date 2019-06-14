The Blue Plate, A cute little cafe, with a beautiful interior in Aundh. One of the best Flatbreads (sort of a Pizza) in Pune. Bacon and Chicken Piri Piri being my favourites. Excellent juicy Chicken Steaks with vegetables and mash. The flavourful intense brown sauce just a sheer pleasure. Delectable desserts and sinful dark Hot Chocolate. Custards, with fruits and Nutella and chocolate. A medley of sweet treats. Great coffee and drinks too!
This Place In Aundh Is A Must Visit For Their Incredible Flatbreads & Custard Desserts!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
