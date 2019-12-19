Delish Food At A Pocket Friendly Price In Kondhwa!

I've always been an ardent fan of local eats because all of us have been brought up that way, isn't it? I always prefer eating at small local eateries than fancy restaurants. And the other day when I was passing by Kondhwa - Kausar Bagh area, I came across this small place which was super crowded even at 10.30 in the night and I couldn't stop myself and decided to check what the place is all about. Upon entering, I see rustic interiors and not so fancy looking set up but I could see that the kitchen was super busy and people having the time of their lives. I decided to take a seat in the family dining area and called for the menu. The owner personally came and assisted me and explained me the whole menu and that's when I came to know these guys do mean Arabic food! So here's what to order at Zaytun: 1. Chicken Malai Tikka 2. Alfaham 3. Prawns Koliwada 4. Raan Biryani 5. Basboosa (dessert) 6. Mahsoob (dessert) 7. Irani Chai Overall, if you're looking for lip-smacking non-veg food and are on a tight budget then this place is for you. Also, they have 65+ Arabic items on their menu, along with the regular Indian dishes summing up to 250 dishes.