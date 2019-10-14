This Popular Fast Fashion Korean Brand Is Now Open At Westend Mall Aundh

We all love things that are cute and pretty right? Well, our favourite store from Phoenix has now come to the western part of Pune. Ximi Vogue, this fast-growing popular brand has now opened its stores on the ground floor in Westend Mall. Right from travel accessories like hats, sunglasses, beach flip flops, neck pillows to quality yet affordable makeup and skincare, to tinkling and shiny jewellery to gadgets like headphones and Bluetooth speakers to personal hygiene care and blingy slings and totes. And how can we forget our favourite stationery and mugs and glasses? You name it and this store has all the little things that make your life complete. And that too starting at prices as low as 99. You enter the store and I am sure you won't leave empty-handed. So come on guys, stock up all the essential things you need and give your home and life a pretty little twist. I am sure you won't be disappointed!