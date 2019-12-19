Go Glam: This Studio Has Styled Many Celebrities & Influencers

Guess what ladies, you can be a step closer to looking like your favourite celebrity. And no, you need not pay a hefty sum for looking chic. If this seems attractive, Krimson in Koregaon Park should be your go-to place. If you are gearing up for the wedding season or even if you are a broke shopaholic looking to update your collection, this store is the answer to your woes. Their offerings include shararas, tops, kurtas, gowns, bridal sarees, drape sarees or even semi formals starting at INR 400. We bet you will be spoilt for choice. Just in case you want more, get your clothing customized and stitched to suit your budget. We absolutely love that the staff is super attentive. So, consult them about the latest trends before placing your order. December is the month to party and not to worry about what to wear. This is just the right place to shop for fancy designer evening gowns that will give you a red-carpet stuff in no time. Starting At INR 15,000, find gorgeous embellished gowns that are perfect for super-fancy events. To get a teaser of their creations, you can check out their social media handles. Drop a Facebook DM to book an appointment or simply give them a call about enquiries. We assure you that the stylist will be more than happy to help. Picture Credits - Official FB page of Krimson, Team Krimson