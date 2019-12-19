This Tiny Boutique In Wanowrie Is For Every 20-Something Trendy Girl

If you're a 20-something woman who knows her style and loves all things fashion, Uptown High at Wanowrie is the boutique for you. What makes it different? For starters, Uptown High by Snehal Gupta is all about affordable yet trendy outfits. Every piece of clothing out here is handpicked by Snehal from across the globe. Therefore, every item is unique and absolutely stunning. The collection is very fun, very young and very peppy. Think super-cool pinstripe jumpsuits, sexy backless tops, suede jackets, pretty little summer dresses, gorgeous gowns, pullovers, cute sweaters and much, much more. And the best part? The prices are extremely affordable, ranging between INR 800 and INR 4,500. Slay at your workplace with their formal pleated fabric dresses which are super elegant. If looking for jumpsuits, you will simply love their collection as it is available in florals, satin fabric, denim and sequinned ones too! Find quirky accessories and fancy clutches, slings and a lot more to pair up with the accessories. Additionally, we hear Uptown High revamps its collection within 15 days. Currently, the store features autumn-fall collection, so expect tons of layers, earthen tones and classic silhouettes. Being a fan of pastel shades and floral prints, we loved the co-ord set which is perfect for our next beach vacay or Sunday brunch. They also provide alterations at additional costs and often host clearance sale and flea markets from time to time. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook pages for more details. If looking for great deals, they have a special discount section upstairs where they offer clothes at discounted rates throughout the year. Photo Credits: Uptown High FB Page