This Unique Outlet Serves You Chicken Wings As A Full Course Meal

This place has a unique concept of serving Chicken wings not as an appetizer but as a complete meal. This is the first time I witnessed such an idea after visiting the outlet. Here you get wings as a main course meal😍 They serve huge chicken wings cooked in 4 different styles according to the customer's requirement and allow you to choose from 10 different sauce flavours. Had a full day of Chicken wings in my lunch meal which filled my tummy to the fullest and it had : ➡ Crunch Fried Peri-Peri Mango - The wings were nicely fried unlike normally fired wings and the Peri Peri mango sauce complimented it very nicely. The sauce was slightly tangy, spicy and sweet ➡ Pan Grilled Spicy Korean - This one was good in taste and little spicy. ➡ Glaze Baked Garlic Parmesan - This was something I liked the most. It had a nice balanced flavour of Garlic and was tender and juicy. Had it with Mashed Potatoes and loved it. ➡ Pan Grilled Jerk Cajun - It was medium spicy and hot. Overall had a nice taste. ➡ Mashed Potatoes - This was slightly cheesy and balanced the flavours of the chicken wings👍 ➡ Ice Tea - It was good in taste and refreshing. ➡ Kokum Cooler - Something different in taste and looked good. Its taste was also refreshing and nice. Wings & come stands with a unique concept of giving Chicken wings as a main course meal. The taste of the wines I tried was really good. Would love to visit again and try other flavours too❤