We Found A Place That Serves Unlimited Barbeque Misal Pav At INR 99 Only!

Just when you thought that your favourite misal pav doesn’t need any modification, Thorat’s Barbeque Missal is proving all of you wrong. As the name suggests, this place serves a unique barbeque misal which is a twist to our all time favourite fast food.



Located near Navale Hospital in Narhe, this restaurant serves the hottest, meanest and the most delicious misal pav in town. The restaurant in its outlook is a rather simple place with a few Maharashtrian elements all over the place. The entrance itself seems to have driven inspiration from a historic wada. There are also wooden railings that separate tables from each other in a rather smart fashion. The total space can accommodate around 50 to 60 people at a time. Each and every table has a small pit made in it, where they add hot coal. Over this, they place four containers. Each of this container has their four types of misal tarri which are Kolhapuri misal, Nashik misal, Puneri misal and Jain misal. Along with barbeque-type misal, you can also customise your own misals.

The basic preparation of their misal includes the general pulses and sprouts that are put in the main gravy. The part of customisation is the tarri that you can add to your misal according to your spice tolerance. The Kolhapuri one is obviously a little more spicer than the Nashik one.The Puneri tarri is a balance of spice and mildness where as the Jain tarri is bland with little flavouring to it. The Jain tarri is perfect if you are going with kids. Otherwise this whole place is perfect for groups with different spice tolerance or even with friends.

The misal pav is also served with a few sides for further customisation. You get a side of aloo sabzi, pohe, curd, pulses, chopped onions and farsan. Along with regular pav, they also give an option of breads that are lightly toasted. You can get all of this in INR 99 and that to unlimited for a person.

If you think Narhe is too far, then fret not, they are soon going to open a new branch in Aundh and we’ll be back with details about the new space!