Forget Video Games, Kids Can Enjoy These Interesting Activities In Pune

Do you want your kids to resort to something creative and skillful? We've got you covered. Be it arts, music, drama, self-defence, or sports, there are various activities your kids can engage in rather than playing video games or simply being glued to the television set. 

Skateboarding At Babasaheb Ambedkar Skate Park

Taking a cue from American skateboarding rinks, Babasaheb Ambedkar Skate Park is a first-of-its-kind skate park at Navjeevan Society in Sahakar Nagar. It is built by the city corporation the to encourage the sport. Currently, there are no trainers and the space functions on a 'self-learning' model. First-timer kids have to register with a mere INR 50 while the fees is INR 20 per hour.

Sports Venues

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Skate Park

3.7

Near Siddheshwar Housing Society, Sahakar Nagar, Pune

    Play At Bumble Jumble

    Bumble Jumble in Royal Heritage Mall in NIBM is a one-of-a-kind recreation centre for kids which has many kid-friendly amenities such as a play zone, ball pool and slides. There is no dearth of creative play options available for kids such as ball pool, rides that stimulate creativity amongst kids. You can book a 90-minute slot for your kid for INR 499 during weekdays and INR 599 during the weekends.

    Gaming Zone

    Bumble Jumble

    4.5

    Dorabjee Royale Heritage Mall, NIBM Road, Mohammed Wadi, Pune

    Self-Defence At Acumen Defence & Fitness Academy

    Tired of your kid being glued to the TV set? Enrol them for a self-defence class instead! For the last 15 years, Acumen Defence & Fitness Academy in Chinchwad has been an expert in imparting martial arts training to children and adults. Be it karate or taekwondo, or judo, join their part-time or weekday classes to train yourself better. They have separate batches for children where experts teach them.

    Classes & Workshops

    Acumen

    Prasundham Society, Near Birla Hospital, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune

    Ballet At Les Danseuses Academy

    Les Danseuses Academy is a professional ballet dance academy in Pune that is operating at four locations across the city: Kalyani Nagar, Camp, NIBM or Magarpatta. Kids as young as three can join the academy, which is not restricted to girls. Boys can learn to twirl too! Les Danseuses is accessible to you at just INR 3000 for a month.

    Music & Dance Academies

    Les Danseuses Academy

    5.0

    Shan Hira Building, 3rd Floor, MG Road, Camp, Pune

    Performing Arts At Artsphere

    Let your kid bid adieu to stage fright and shine on stage. Artspphere in Kalyani Nagar provides special drama, speech, music and dance sessions to kids, which will make your children bold and confident. This is a beautiful platform for your kids to lose all the inhibitions and acquire a new skill. They keep hosting workshops as well.

    Classes & Workshops

    Artsphere

    4.4

    402, Fourth Floor, North Court Building, North Avenue Road 12, Near Jogger's Park, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

