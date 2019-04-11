Ditch Offices, Work Is Now Fun At These 5 Cool Co-working Spaces In Pune

Touted as Pune's biggest co-working space, 91Springboard, is a Mumbai-based workspace that has opened its first branch in Pune at Yerawada. We absolutely love the dècor, which is totally Insta-worthy. With a plug and play facility, the spaces are equipped with all modern amenities. If you think this place is about all work and no play, think again. The space has a chilling zone and food cafe, where you can grab a bite or enjoy a cuppa tea in your breaks. They have tie-ups with many service providers who offer free or good deals on legal, medical and other tertiary services. The tariff starts at INR 5999 per month for open flexible seats while it goes up to INR 8999 for private cabins.

