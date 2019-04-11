All work and no play making you a dull Jack/Jane? It's high time you ditch boring offices and work out of spaces that give you inspiration to work harder and smarter. With quirky motivational posters to colourful workstations, open-air spaces to creative hi-tech cabins, we have compiled a list of coolest co-working spaces to work out of.
Ditch Offices, Work Is Now Fun At These 5 Cool Co-working Spaces In Pune
The Daftar
The Daftar is one of the quirky co-working spaces in the city which has everything pretty. From a colourful airy space to unwind at to neat private cabins with creative names, the space is ideal for start-ups, small teams working remotely and freelancers who are looking to work in peace and quiet. Situated in Baner, you can subscribe for the 'cool hours' package which goes easy on your wallet. Tariffs start at INR 4000 per month for crash pads while for a large cabin, it goes up to INR 30,000.
91 Springboard
Touted as Pune's biggest co-working space, 91Springboard, is a Mumbai-based workspace that has opened its first branch in Pune at Yerawada. We absolutely love the dècor, which is totally Insta-worthy. With a plug and play facility, the spaces are equipped with all modern amenities. If you think this place is about all work and no play, think again. The space has a chilling zone and food cafe, where you can grab a bite or enjoy a cuppa tea in your breaks. They have tie-ups with many service providers who offer free or good deals on legal, medical and other tertiary services. The tariff starts at INR 5999 per month for open flexible seats while it goes up to INR 8999 for private cabins.
The Place Of Workship
The latest addition to the list, this co-working space on M.G. road in Camp is all about inculcating a holistic approach towards your work. Place Of Workshop is situated in a prime location, which is a 2-min walk from banks, cafes and general stores, and has been specially designed for professionals and medium-sized organisations. With a spacious seating arrangement and open-air sit-outs, the place strives to provide an inspiring environment for work and also fuels it by organising frequent workshops and activities. Not just that, an organic garden, yoga classes and private consultancy cubicles - soon, all these facilities will be in the office space as well. Packages start at INR 5500 per month.
Trios Co-Working Space
Situated in Baner and Balewadi Both, Trios Co-Working Space is a great option for start-ups as well as individuals. This place is well-equipped with all the hi-tech infrastructure. Be it video conference rooms, 24×7 power back-up, strong wifi, Trios makes sure you avail all the facilities comfortably. Check out their website that has all the packages. You can choose between a single work desk with and without AC as well as a private cabin. Starting at INR 7000 for work-pads and INR 20,000 for private cabins, the tariffs are affordable for corporations as well as individuals.
Bootstart Co-Work
Bootstart Co-Work is a pocket-friendly co-working space provider and Deskters is one of their spaces located on Baner Road. What we love about Deskters is that it is a bungalow which has Victorian architecture. While it is in prime location, it's away from the hustle-bustle of Baner road. Deskters has four workspace formats - dedicated desks (for one person) at INR 6,500 per month, virtual office (for one company) at INR 1,500 per month, meeting rooms at INR 349 per hour and day pass (for one person) at INR 349 per day.
