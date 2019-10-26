Eat In A Beautiful Landscape At These Garden Restaurants In Pune

This bar is the new kid-on-the-block. Situated in Hadapsar, Barrel In has a very pretty garden seating where you can book a table under a tree and have a romantic dinner with your bae. The menu mainly has North Indian food and some seafood preparations too. Their in-house drinks have interesting names like big fat Indian wedding, namkeen rum and Mexican marry. A meal for two at Barrel In will cost you around INR 1400 and the restaurant is open all days of the week from 11:30 am to 1 am.