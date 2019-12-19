Men, Get Yourself A Perfectly Fitted Suit From This Store In Ganesh Peth

Finding a suit that fits you perfectly is always a task when it's not custom made. Top Man Clothing Store in Ganesh Peth offers perfectly fitted apparel that is stylish and also comfortable. You will mostly find formal and traditional wear; and the best part is, it can all be customised at affordable prices.

The store sources its fabrics from across India from textile centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Surat. The store helps you in designing and creating formal clothing. You could also get yourself a really nice traditional wear as well. However, If you are in some kind of a hurry, you could always choose from their readymade clothing section.

The store's major focus is on tailor-made formal wear. Hence, there are very few ready-to-wear pieces. You can either select from that or get something custom-made. They offer you two choices: one of them being that you provide them with the fabric, tell them the design, give your measurements and within seven to 10 business days, your outfit will be ready. Otherwise, you could always let them know what kind of things you are looking for and they will do that for you. The store offers their only stitching services starting at INR 600. If you want to get everything made from scratch from here, the prices will start at INR 1,500. Their basic price for the readymade shirts starts at INR 1,200. If you are looking for blazers, the prices start at INR 6,000.