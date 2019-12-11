Deck The Halls: Here's Where To Buy Christmas Decor In Pune

Two doors down from Furtado’s is J. P. Demello – another oldie but goldie. Started in 1942, they initially stocked religious items for the Christian community, but soon diversified into birthday party decorations, then costumes, and now a wide range of themes. Demello’s also offers costumes for hire at a per-day rate, starting from INR 300 onwards {with a refundable deposit of INR 500}. They’re mostly children’s costumes, but Mr Demello says they also have a range of traditional/national costumes for adults as well {Punjabi traditional, military, ghaghara cholis, etc.}. From trees, ornaments, to sparkly fairy wings, star lanterns, wreaths – Demello’s stocks the A to Z of party supplies and decor. They can even custom-make you a backdrop {out of thermocol} for those insta-worthy moments.

