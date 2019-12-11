Deck The Halls: Here's Where To Buy Christmas Decor In Pune
D. Furtado & Sons
Tucked away on Sachapir street {the lane opposite Bata on MG Road}, D. Furtado & Sons has been in the party supplies and novelties business since 1951. From Christmas trees, to tree ornaments, lights, stars, battery-operated candles and more; Furtado & Sons is where it’s all at.
J. P. Demello
Two doors down from Furtado’s is J. P. Demello – another oldie but goldie. Started in 1942, they initially stocked religious items for the Christian community, but soon diversified into birthday party decorations, then costumes, and now a wide range of themes. Demello’s also offers costumes for hire at a per-day rate, starting from INR 300 onwards {with a refundable deposit of INR 500}. They’re mostly children’s costumes, but Mr Demello says they also have a range of traditional/national costumes for adults as well {Punjabi traditional, military, ghaghara cholis, etc.}. From trees, ornaments, to sparkly fairy wings, star lanterns, wreaths – Demello’s stocks the A to Z of party supplies and decor. They can even custom-make you a backdrop {out of thermocol} for those insta-worthy moments.
Party Plannerz
Situated on North Main Road, Party Plannerz can outfit all your party needs, from Valentine’s Day to Christmas. Make a statement with their character/monster masks, wigs, and props; or just stock up on their entertainment props {shot glasses, birthday party gear, etc.} when the need arises. They also have a selection of costumes and accessories for Christmas starting at INR 400.
- Upwards: ₹ 150
NJ Party Shop
Run by Nikesh and Jiya, NJ Party shop stocks everything in party supplies; from birthday props to theme parties, for both kids and adults. Featuring glow-in-the-dark and LED themes, cartoon characters, superheroes, etc. they also cater to bachelorette parties, baby showers, weddings, anniversaries, farewell parties, and festive decor supplies. Items are priced between INR 10 to INR 2000, and they deliver all across Pune {and pan-India}. From fairy lights to disco lights, NJ’s got it all.
Raave's Evergreen: Christmas Tree Decorations In Pune
If you truly want to deck the halls, then head to Raave's Evergreen Christmas because 'tis always the season here. From Christmas trees that are big and small to ornaments, angels, stars - you name it, they have it! Located opposite Kohinoor Restaurant, on MG Road in Camp, this store is another option to answer all your holiday season's decor needs.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
