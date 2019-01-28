Whether you want a stylish new haircut or a just want to unwind with a relaxing massage, there is no better place to go than to the salon. LBB has picked out five places that are guaranteed to relax and rejuvenate you. These top salons will guarantee you comfort, luxury and much more.
Hair Spa To Manicures: Visit These Top Salons In Pune For A Glam Makeover
VLCC Salons (Multiple Locations)
Yes, it is a slimming and wellness centre but did you know they also offer all the salon services? Right from trendy haircuts to nourishing spas, threading, waxing to classic mani-pedi services, VLCC salons will make sure you unwind yourselves with their beauty and grooming procedures. We love the hair-spas they offer. be it a classic Loreal spa which you can get for INR 700 to their signature Moroccan spa, pamper your hair and flaunt those luscious locks.
B-Blunt In KP
Since 2004, b:blunt has been the trusted go-to for many people for hair-styling and colouring, first in Mumbai – and now more recently, at their b:blunt Mini salon in Koregaon Park. At b:blunt Mini, a basic blow-out will cost you INR 750 – but comes with a hair-wash as well, so you’ll be totally fresh and ready to hit the town! The salon is unisex, and also showcases the b:blunt range of hair products, which you can buy directly off the shelf. Follow their Facebook page here for all the latest updates on trending hairstyles, products, and offers at their Koregaon Park outlet.
Enrich (Multiple Locations)
Enrich Salon has a reputation for giving great haircuts for very reasonable prices. Other hair services include hair spas {starting from INR 750}, and head massages {INR 525}. The salon’s real variety, however, lies in its advances hair treatments which include Pro-Keratin Shine Straight {starting from INR 2250 depending on the length of the hair}, Lipidium Vapo Reconstructor {starting from INR 1100}, Serioxyl {starting from INR 1100} and many more. In addition to the sheer variety of services, this salon also offers discounts for students {remember to carry your ID card!}.
Nails & More
More those who think more is better, Nails and More provides you with a crazy number of nail art style and even crazier number of designs to chose from. If you still want more, you can always mix and match at their store. The more you want, the more you get. So, head out and explore a range of chrome, stone, 3D designs. They provide options for both gel polishing {INR 1000} and regular polishing {INR 500}. And if you wish to toast them the French style, just add INR 200 to your regular polish and INR 900 for the long-lasting gel polish. They are functional all days of the week.
H2O In KP
From massages to haircuts, H2O has a variety of services that will suit all of your pampering needs. Take in the relaxed ambience while getting a gel manicure {starting at INR 600} or if it’s a special occasion indulge in one of their many facials {starting from INR 1200} or body rituals {INR 1750}. Other services offered include haircuts, waxing, threading and several skin services. The wide range of services offered is undoubtedly impressive, making H2O a one-stop destination for your designated end-of-the month salon day.
