Deck Up For Your BFF's Sangeet With Some Help From This Designer Boutique

Look better than the dulhan at your ex’s reception with a unique cocktail dress or gown from Toshi’s Boutique in Koregaon Park. We are totally digging their sequinned gowns and elaborate lehengas. Here’s what you need to know about this store.

Located in Koregaon Park’s lane G, near Meera College, is a designer boutique for women. The store specialises in designer wear for women, for all occasions. Be it wedding ceremonies, parties, baby showers or any significant event, Toshi Chauhan has a piece for you.

Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of fabrics from Rajasthan, Chauhan believes in creating outfits that are stylish but comfortable. A mix of traditional Rajasthani designs with contemporary elements make Chauhan's collection stand out. Her elegant, simple and stylish designs will add class to any event that you wear them to. Even if you think that these garments would be heavy, you’d be wrong. The designs put you at ease, thus adding more grace to you as well as the dress.

You can find a large range of clothing here. You can find gowns of different styles, ghagras, cocktail dresses. The store also designs skirts and tops, palazzo style dresses as well.

However, if you want something that’s really going to set you apart, we suggest you discuss your needs and budget with Chauhan. Her keen sense of fashion, knowledge of designs and understanding of a person’s needs, creates brilliant dresses every single time. Even if it is majorly Chauhan’s creativity that will bring your dress to life, she is open to and prefers to brainstorm with her clients.

The store has an online presence too, so you can order your garments online. As her clothing is couture and one-of-a-kind, Toshi Boutique’s prices start at INR 5000.