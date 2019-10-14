Are You A Girl Boss? These Totes Will Fit All Your Stuff

Monokrome New York makes their bags to order and we're in love with this embroidered tote. Embroidery has come back and how! And, we're honestly loving it. You could totally carry this 9-to-9 and the best part is that it would complement any outfit. We love the red and white contrast on the black bag. And, if you're one who doesn't like an open tote, this one comes with a zipper. It's also available in tan and for INR 1,459 this is a steal deal to be honest.