Can't seem to find a bag that'll fit in everything you need? We tot(e)ally get you! Girl boss, macaron queen and founder of Le 15 Patisserie, Pooja Dhingra is no different. And no wonder her pop-up has totes worth buying. Whether you're looking for something to take on a holiday, or for work, here are five we loved from the pop-up.
Are You A Girl Boss? These Totes Will Fit All Your Stuff
Macaron Print Peach Tote
The Art People is a monochrome brand and their prints are damn cute. So you've got to grab this peach macaron print tote that you can carry to brunch or lunch with your girlfriends. It's very much a day tote that you can rock with a simple pair of jeans and a tee. And, it's only for INR 500, which also makes it a great gift for a baker friend.
Two-Tone Textured Detail Tote
This two-tone textured detail tote by Tangerine Handcraft is ideal for work. You can fit in your whole world here! Okay, maybe we're exaggerating. The best part? It's available in a range of colours so whether you like to make a statement with a bold blur or keep things neutral with a tan tote, is your choice. It's width should easily fit in a 13-inch laptop too.
Chevron Embroidered Tote
Monokrome New York makes their bags to order and we're in love with this embroidered tote. Embroidery has come back and how! And, we're honestly loving it. You could totally carry this 9-to-9 and the best part is that it would complement any outfit. We love the red and white contrast on the black bag. And, if you're one who doesn't like an open tote, this one comes with a zipper. It's also available in tan and for INR 1,459 this is a steal deal to be honest.
Jacquard Striped Contrast Straps Tote
Maisha does wonders with its collection. And, we're loving this jacquard striped tote that's part of the Pooja Dhingra pop-up. It's so apt for a vacay, especially if you're planning a beach or island holiday. You can pack all your essentials in this, and the contrast straps add a nice touch to the design. The best part? It's for INR 934 only! When was the last time you bought a quality tote at this price? Plus, it's made with cotton jacquard, so caring for it is quite easy too.
Olive Green Open Tote
Another classic. If you love simple designs, this olive green open tote by Old Tree is a must in your wardrobe. It's fit for casual everyday use. It's best to avoid rough use, but this classic tote comes with ample space and can be cleaned with a damp cloth. You won't have to worry much about this bag, but we suggest not loading it up with too many items. For INR 990, you're not going to find this colour and quality that easily anywhere else. So grab it!
