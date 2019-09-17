Authentic Cuisine Ethiopian & Pretty Artefacts At Abyssinian

Ethiopia is famous for its archaeological findings & its ancient history but it is even more famous for its Coffee Culture !! Abyssinia is an old word used for the country of Ethiopia & if you are curious to find out about the Abyssinian Culture & Cuisine, Pune has its own Abyssinian - Ethiopian Cuisine. Abyssinian in Pune is India's first Ethiopian Cuisine Restaurant. The decor here is done perfectly using artefact imported from Ethiopia depicting the ancient culture of the country. The menu here has been specially curated by the Abyssinian Chefs & Team by doing thorough research during their tour to Ethiopia to learn their authentic cuisine. If the dishes mentioned on the Menu get too confusing you can talk to any staff members & you will be surprised with the knowledge which they have. The option of ordering is available in a regular A- la - Carte way or by ordering through Meeshobs ( Indian version of Thali ) where you will get to taste a variety of dishes on a single large platter much like a Huge Thali. The entire "meeshob" consists of starters, mains, desserts & coffee. Portion size for the Meeshob is really good & the size varies based on the number of people having it. If you are going with a group of 4 or more I would definitely recommend the Abol or Tona Meeshob, but if you are a small group the A-la-Carte might be a better option as the Meeshobs are INR 799, 999 or 1199 per head depending on the meat you chose. I would definitely recommend trying out the Ethiopian Coffee while you are here which is served in a very authentic way with spiced infused butter, salt & popcorn. "Doro Wat " is their National Dish & is also a must-try along with the Baklava, Sweet Sambosa, Mandassi & Timatim Salad.