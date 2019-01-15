Love adding tradition to your wardrobe? We’ve found half sarees that are both traditional and contemporary in their designs.
Up Your Saree Game With These 5 Traditional Half Sarees
Shortcut
Love adding tradition to your wardrobe? We’ve found half sarees that are both traditional and contemporary in their designs.
Bootidar Saree With Zari
This south cotton saree in mustard gold and blue has intricate zari work. It looks regal and traditional, but the booti zari motif is relatively modern. Wear this to any wedding you need to go to and you’ll definitely make heads turn. Score this saree for INR 1,200 from Ajio.
Gold Polka Dot Printed
Look elegant in these mellow tones of beige and white. The froth cotton saree has navy blue pleats that have gold polka dots, which add a unique look to the saree. You'll look classy and fashionable all at once. Shop for this saree from Rust Orange for INR 1,399 only.
Saree With Floral Embroidery
The georgette saree in royal blue and red will make you look like you know all about style. The embroidery work is moderate and looks cute, filling up the edges of your pleats. And the royal blue pallu is going to give you a regal look. Shop for this saree from Ajio for INR 1,413.
Banarasi Saree With Zari Border
We love a banarasi saree! Don’t you? This maroon saree with black pleats and gold borders is fit to make you look like royalty. And, it’s not too heavy either, so you could easily wear it for a wedding and again on a festive occasion. For INR 3,044, this silk blend saree on Myntra is a steal deal.
Teal, Olive & Black Hand-Block Printed
Another one from Rust Orange’s collection, this cotton saree for INR 1,299 is simple and apt for when you’re looking to wear a saree for comfort. The teal and olive pleats give it a contemporary look. And the hand-block printed black pallu adds wonderful details to the saree.
Comments (0)