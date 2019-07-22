It’s monsoons and it’s time for road-trips and vacations! It’s always a good feeling when you have a stylish companion with you-your suitcase of course! Here are five outlets from Deccan Gymkhana that will surely meet your needs for traveling in style:
Travel in Style With Luggage From These 5 Stores At Deccan Gymkhana
Samsonite
When it comes to travelling accessories, Samsonite is not a new name. They have been a crowd favourite for years now and are known for their sturdy and light suitcases but at their outlet in Deccan, they also have some really cool suitcases in pop colours and patterns. You can find a suitcase of any size in colours such as red, blue, green and yellow. Some of them are perfect for one-day travel because they are designed as cabin luggage. Even though the prices are on the higher side, a splurge on one of their products will hardly disappoint you.
VIP
VIP promises bags for all moods and they really do! You can find a wide range of variety in the types of the bags they make. Their outlet in Deccan have just brought in their brand new duffle trolley bags that are the most impressive one. They are compact, light and strong. The best part? You don’t need to carry them on your shoulders as they come with four-wheeled trolleys.
American Tourister
Started by Sol Koffler in 1993, American Tourister has always been recognised for its classy designs. If you are looking for a travel backpack then visit their Deccan outlet and choose from a variety of trendy pieces. They are affordable and available in all sizes. Not just that, they also mini trolley bags for business trips. From suitcases to backpacks, their products have always stood out.
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
Skybags
If you are an urban traveler, then Skybags is your style! Fun, quirky and diverse! Their collection of trolley bags, backpacks, suitcases and duffle bags are all available at their Deccan store and in various colours. Their range of suitcases with abstract patterns have always been a favourite among young adults. If you are moving into a hostel and want to impress your roommates, head over to their store and take your pick!
Bags & Baggage
If you are confused about what matches your travel style then Bags & Baggage is the ultimate your solution! A common favourite among Punekars, Bags & Baggage offers a range of travel essentials under one roof. From wallets, key chains and handbags to backpacks, duffles and suitcases - you can enter this massive two storey store at Deccan and come out with an abundance of travel accessories. Our favourites are their collection of mini suitcases and duffle bags. Check out their collection and let us know your favourites.
