Travel in Style With Luggage From These 5 Stores At Deccan Gymkhana

When it comes to travelling accessories, Samsonite is not a new name. They have been a crowd favourite for years now and are known for their sturdy and light suitcases but at their outlet in Deccan, they also have some really cool suitcases in pop colours and patterns. You can find a suitcase of any size in colours such as red, blue, green and yellow. Some of them are perfect for one-day travel because they are designed as cabin luggage. Even though the prices are on the higher side, a splurge on one of their products will hardly disappoint you.

