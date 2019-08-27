Fix Your Party Wardrobe With This Koregaon Park Designer Store's Help

Pune has a city has an essence of its own. The city is diverse yet together in so many ways. It’s the same when it comes to the fashion in this city. Everyone wants to shop from the known places but they want things that make them stand out. Koregaon Park has many such boutiques where you get almost the same things. Treasure Trove is a multi-designer boutique that is trying to bring in a new wave of style into the city. The boutique is located near Lane 7 and is hard to miss. Being new, it's very shiny and looks beautiful and grand from the outside.

Started by a group of women who wanted to do something in the field of fashion, Treasure Trove has a curated collection of dresses and other apparel that will surely catch your attention. The boutique successfully brings together designers from all walks of lives with different visions and gives them a platform to showcase their creativity. If you have a party or a wedding coming up, this store will solve all your needs. From beautiful evening gowns to cocktail dresses and Indo-western wear, there is something available for everyone. Their prices depend on the material and the designer of the dress, but you can expect to spend a minimum of INR 3,000 at this boutique. They only have one piece on each item on display however they have sizes available for their pieces. They also offer alteration services if required.