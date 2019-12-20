Bookmark This Stunning Cafe For Some Amazing Delights!

Indigo Delicatessen, had been on my wishlist since few months. Finally, visited this place for a lunch Party. Must say, What a lavish ambience. Perfect to dine for any kinda occasion. Be it a breakfast/lunch/dinner with Bae, office party or with family. Great service & comfortable sitting. But this restaurant is a bit of an expensive side. Food - The food served was well presented and delicious too. We tried below dishes. 🔸Gun Powder Baby Potatoes (Rs.345) - Well cooked baby potatoes had amazing flavours and taste. They were slightly coated with crunchy peanuts too. 🔸Mexican Grilled Chicken (Rs.585) - Nicely marinated, spicy chargrilled Chicken served with mashed potatoes, Jalapeno and mustard along with some salads. 🔸Spaghetti Meatballs (Rs. 595) - An all-time favourite dish, smooth delicious spaghetti served with chicken balls. 🔸Deli Barbeque Chicken burger (Rs. 645) - Prepared as per signature deli burger with chicken pattie, onions, peppers and fried eggs. 🔸Chocolate Mud cake (Rs.285) - Sponge chocolate cake with a ganache filling. Overall - 4/5. A Posh, high priced restaurant with great service and mouth-watering food.