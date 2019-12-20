Treat Yourself To Delish North Indian Delicacies At This Restro In Baner

Recently visited this place and happy to report that it won't disappoint at all. This place is a good example of a balance where traditional and modern design. Such vibrant and colourful interiors and of-course loved the overall ambience which had comfortable seating arrangements. Coming straight to the food, it's a mix of everything from rich gravies and aromatic biryanis to a good number of options in veg starters and the most succulent chicken, fish and mutton delicacies to scrumptious desserts. One should visit this place with their family or friends to gorge onto some scrumptious North Indian delicacies. Our meal here started with the drinks which were a mixture of cocktails and mocktails. Among the drinks personally liked the Ginger Mint Mojito, Rum Panna and Nui Nui. The interesting part about Nui Nui, its a perfect mixture of orange juice, lime juice, vanilla vodka and cinnamon and is something I found the best in recent times. Surprisingly rest of the drinks which I had tasted such as Monster Lit, Virgin Blue Fish, Fruit Punch, Jamun Tini very quite different and refreshing. As for the starters here is a glimpse of what I had tried: ▶Shikari Murg-The presentation was a treat to the eyes! Mild spicy and tandoori chicken cooked to perfection. I would recommend this for sure. ▶Murg Cheese Kebab and Chicken Chilli-Both the dishes were cooked with perfection and it was just so succulent and tasty. ▶Mutton Peshawari Kebab-One of my recommendation, this dish just cracks your taste bud like anything else. Properly marinated mutton pieces mixed with flavorful spices. ▶Paneer Chilli and Paneer-E- Bahar-Even though not being a vegan fan, both these dishes were mouthwatering that had soft paneer pieces in it that were fried in a good amount of sauce and spices along with chopped veggies. ▶Tandoori Mushroom was good enough and tasty. Now for the main course, we ordered a portion of Veg Patiyala, Paneer Lazizi Mutton Rogan Josh, Murg Curry Punjabi Style and Butter Chicken. If you're ever craving butter chicken, I would suggest this newbie is the best place to hit up for the same. Their butter chicken is tangy, comes with a perfectly thick and flavorful gravy, and the meat is cooked just right too. The main course, we tried with Naan, Laccha and Amritsari Kulcha. Their Veg Patiyala packs in a lot of flavour and a good option for vegans. The Murg Curry Punjabi style was so scrumptious and it went well along with Amritsari Kulcha. In case you're looking to end your meal on a sweet, sweet note, don't think twice; order Pannacotta, Sizzling Brownie, Blueberry Cheesecake which is the USP of this place and Caramel Custard. The crackle of the caramel is still fresh in my mind and Pannacotta was a delight to eat and which sealed the food deal. Do try out the desserts, they are worth it. So concluding, the staff over here were very courteous and the service was flawless. Overall had a good experience.