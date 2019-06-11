This Rooftop Restaurant Has A Perfect Ambience With Great Menu

The Rooftop Project, situated on MG road right beside, the pastures, is a rooftop restaurant.The Ambience is classy, beautiful and vibrant. It's perfect, with the cold breeze running through your hair while you enjoy your food. This place will give you a perfect experience. The staff is polite, well instructed and humble. The service is ok. We ordered the Mango Cutie, a mixer of mango juice, strawberry puree and soda. It was refreshing and really good. It's one of my strong recommendations. The Virgin Paloma, a combination of grape juice, lime and agave syrup had a very strong and a tangy taste. It was equally good. The Greek Salad, though I am not a salad fan but this salad I really liked, it was juicy and very well prepared. The next dish was the Mushroom Angara served with a green dip, was delightful. The mushrooms were stuffed and it was really good in taste. My personal favourite was the Murg Kaali Moti Tikki, the chicken served with the white dip, was perfectly cooked given a crisp taste, juicy and scrumptious. In the main course, I ordered the Murg Kadhai, this dish gave me a homely feeling. Perfectly cooked with fresh and juicy chicken. The Daal Makhni was properly cooked, topped with some cream, but it lacked the taste it should have. The Daal Khichdi, surprisingly the quantity was good, could full fill 3 people. The taste was not as good as I was expecting. I had the Malai Kulfi topped with almonds was the perfect finish to the meal.