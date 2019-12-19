Try Tharra Cocktails & Goti Sodas At This Lounge With Cheery Vibes

Ever been to BKC or Juhu's True Tramm Trunk? This vibrant bar has finally opened its outlet in Pune and we cannot be happier. Situated in Aundh, True Tramm Trunk is the newest destination for partying with your gang or simply chilling with their super-amazing cocktails. The interiors of the place are done up fabulously with an indoor as well as an outdoor seating area. Indoors they have dim lights and high seating arrangement with colourful wooden and leather furniture whereas the outdoor space gives more of an elegant feel, with plants and greenery in abundance. Sip and dine while enjoying a spectacular city view. The cheerful vibe of the place is sure to put you in a party mode. As for the drinks, the menu is elaborate. This place is extremely popular for its tharra cocktails. Not only they instantly give a kick, but they also come in rustic-looking glass bottles. Choose between several flavours, each one named uniquely and pertaining to an Indian city. They also have Insta-worthy mocktails and goti sodas which you can pop with your finger. we recommend you try their cranberry and lemongrass mocktail. As for food, choose between a variety of cuisines and bar food options. We tried their jalapeno cheese poppers, Schezwan fries, Dragon Chinese bhel and nachos with salsa and guacamole for starters. Do not give a miss to their Dragon Chinese bhel which is flavourful and beautifully plated as well as the sliders. We also tasted their pesto paneer tikka which was supple and pleasing to the tongue. For mains, you can opt from a variety of pizzas and pastas along with Indian combos and biryanis. The place is pretty new and we are really excited to know about the offers they would levy on food and drinks. Had a tiring day at work? Searching for a date spot or a chilled-out resto-lounge for unwinding? The answer is one- True Tramm trunk! Picture Credits: Vaibhav Devnath/ Team LBB Pune