Try Out This Delivery Kitchen For Yum South Indian Food!

Bored of usual routined order from North Indian and Chinese cuisine, thought of ordering some South Indian delicacy two days back. Had ordered the below items from South Of Combo's and my review stands as below: ◾Bhindi Sukka - This dish was my favourite of all the dishes. It had cut slices of ladies finger cooked well in a thick gravy of spices and coconut. ◾Cabbage Poriyal - It gave me the feeling of homemade food. The curry leaves in it enhanced its flavour and it was cooked perfectly. ◾Veg Biryani - The rice was properly cooked. The taste was amazing. It was properly packed. Would love to order again as I liked the preparation and the quantity. The quantity was enough for one person and the taste was also good.