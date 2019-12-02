Pop By This Restaurant For Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Visited The Laughing B recently. The Laughing B has amazing varieties of Pani Puri and starters. Although, it has Main course and Desserts too. Mostly, The starters and Pani Puri are the must try ones. • Recommendations by me : 1) Mumbai Pani Puri 2) Cheesy Pani Puri 3) Spicy Korean Wings 4) Veg Manchurian 5) Honey chilli Potato - This are some of the dishes which you should try and are worth the money. Rest all was good. And I had a good experience.