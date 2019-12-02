Pop By This Restaurant For Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Casual Dining

The Laughing B

Sangamvadi, Pune
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Oyo Townhouse, 261, Opp. TBZ Showroom, Bund Garden Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited The Laughing B recently. The Laughing B has amazing varieties of Pani Puri and starters. Although, it has Main course and Desserts too. Mostly, The starters and Pani Puri are the must try ones. • Recommendations by me : 1) Mumbai Pani Puri 2) Cheesy Pani Puri 3) Spicy Korean Wings 4) Veg Manchurian 5) Honey chilli Potato - This are some of the dishes which you should try and are worth the money. Rest all was good. And I had a good experience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

