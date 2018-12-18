Jute Lanterns, Durries & More: 7 Things We Found At Tulsibaug Starting At INR 100

It's no surprise that Tulsibaug is a treasure trove for affordable shoes and clothes. But, did you know this old street is also a paradise for wonderful and unique home decor pieces and accessories? We spent about an hour out here and here’s everything we found for as low as INR 100.
It's no surprise that Tulsibaug is a treasure trove for affordable shoes and clothes. But, did you know this old street is also a paradise for wonderful and unique home decor pieces and accessories? We spent about an hour out here and here’s everything we found for as low as INR 100.
Handmade Jute String Lanterns
Amp up your patio or your terrace garden with these handcrafted, woven jute lanterns for INR 400. These come in beautiful colours and make for the perfect outdoor decor.
Antique Home Accessories
Tulsibaug is a hidden gem for antique home decor if you have the eye for it. At one of the busy lanes, we stumbled upon a tiny metal store that was selling everything from a quirky mini fan to a miniature gramophone and a Chinese bell, starting at INR 400 each.
Ethnic Bags
Vibrant, ethnic and chic, these gorgeous bags for INR 120 are great additions for your Indo-Western wardrobe. We hear these pieces are hand-stitched to perfection and are sourced from various parts of the country.
Earrings
With the upcoming shaadi and festive season, accessories are a must. For those of you who don't want to spend a bomb on earrings, head to Tulsibaug. We picked these stunning chandbalis for just INR 100.
Curtains
While its tad difficult to score a decent piece of curtain from Tulsibaug, we were lucky enough to get our hands on these sophisticated pastel drape with floral patterns for just INR 400.
Wall Hangings
Tulsibaug is full of these vendors who sell various kinds of cute wall hangings for as low as INR 100. We picked these cute bird-and-bell wind chime for our front door. Adorable, right?
Durries By The Kilo
Turn your PG room into an adorable space with colourful durries and quirky cushions from Kapde Ka Khazana Kilo Par near Kaka Halwai at Tulsibaug. We got our hands on a cute aqua blue durrie with pineapple print for INR 280 and an ultra-soft Santa Claus cushion for INR 100. This makes us so happy!
