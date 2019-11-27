Maitricha Katta is a must visit place if you live sandwiches. And the best part is you get to try some classic delicious sandwiches at a very reasonable price. And the way they garnish the sandwiches so beautifully it will make you fall in love with the sight of sandwiches. I tried Maitricha Katta Special Sandwich, chocolate sandwich and paneer tandoor sandwich. All three were very delicious and cheesy. Try these out for sure.
Make Your Day Special With Ultimate Sandwiches At Maitricha Katta
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
