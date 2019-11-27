Make Your Day Special With Ultimate Sandwiches At Maitricha Katta

Maitricha Katta is a must visit place if you live sandwiches. And the best part is you get to try some classic delicious sandwiches at a very reasonable price. And the way they garnish the sandwiches so beautifully it will make you fall in love with the sight of sandwiches. I tried Maitricha Katta Special Sandwich, chocolate sandwich and paneer tandoor sandwich. All three were very delicious and cheesy. Try these out for sure.