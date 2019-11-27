Make Your Day Special With Ultimate Sandwiches At Maitricha Katta

Maitricha Katta

Narayan Peth, Pune
4.2

Prasanna House, 577, Ramanbaug Chowk, Narayan Peth, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Maitricha Katta is a must visit place if you live sandwiches. And the best part is you get to try some classic delicious sandwiches at a very reasonable price. And the way they garnish the sandwiches so beautifully it will make you fall in love with the sight of sandwiches. I tried Maitricha Katta Special Sandwich, chocolate sandwich and paneer tandoor sandwich. All three were very delicious and cheesy. Try these out for sure.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

