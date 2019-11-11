Lemon Grass To Puran Poli: Try These Off Beat Ice Creams In Pune

This parlour, seeming like any normal ice cream parlour on Paud road, actually has a variety of 27 way-out flavours to offer. The flavours are so wholesome and true to their flavour, that one feels they are having the actual ingredient. From fruity flavours like mango, chikoo, jackfruit to exotic flavours like popcorn, caramel, dark chocolate made from imported Swiss chocolate, plain cheese and chilly, all are so delicious and alluring. They also have modak, nariyal barfi, motichoor and besan ladoo to name a few from their pan-Indian flavours. A must try is their avocado plus honey, jamun, thandai and ladoo ice creams. Their ice creams start from INR 65 and can go up to INR 90. All the ice creams being vegetarian, they are pure milk base.