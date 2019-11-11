Ice cream is an all-time favourite dessert, anytime, anywhere regardless of what the season or weather. If you're one to experiment and explore, we found five unique ice cream concepts across the city. Here's where you can try off-beat ice-creams in Pune.
Lemon Grass To Puran Poli: Try These Off Beat Ice Creams In Pune
Spice Ice Cream
This small outlet on F.C. Road, outside Hotel Shabree is a perfect place that redefines your idea of ice cream. It is the only ice-cream parlour in the city that serves ice creams infused with spices. The texture of the ice creams is creamy and they melt in your mouth. The strong taste of the spice actually hits you as soon as you take a bit of it. These ice creams are completely organic and homemade. The bowls and spoons in which they are served are also made from eco-friendly material. A scoop can cost approximately INR 50 and more. Do try their Alphonso Mango with Saffron, Nutmeg and Rose Petals.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Charcoal Ice Cream
IceKraft on F.C. Road has brought the eminent, eye-catching and wanna-try black ice cream to Pune. This trendy ice cream made with zero artificial colour gets its deep tinge from its main ingredient, the activated charcoal. With no flavour of its own, it is a perfect element to blend with the orange, dark chocolate and milk chocolate in their 'triple threat'. With a generous serving topped with whipped cream, the portion is sizeable and not too sweet. The way they make it behind the counter is very interesting to watch too. Try ice cream in their black cone for a better feel of it. It will cost you INR 215 for a cone and INR 235 for a cone.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Ice Cream Thali
A must-try in the city is the Kiga ice cream thali. Spread across 4 locations across the city, their ice cream thali is one of its kind. Ranging from the classic thali, Peshwai thali to upvas thali, they all have Maharashtrian dishes converted into ice creams, retaining their authentic taste to perfection. They also have classics like banana, strawberry and some offbeat flavours like pani puri and misal which start at INR 30 per scoop. A must try is their Peshwai thali, which includes sajuk tupatil puranpoli, gajar badam halwa, shahi mewa kheer, badam royal cream, tilgulache ladu, shahi gulkand, sajuk tapatil ukdiche modak and special mango mastani with dry fruits. The thalis start at INR 220.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Malaka Spice
Known to serve one of the best Pan Asian recipes handpicked from the corners of Asia, Malaka Spice also serves one of the best and peculiar flavours of ice cream. The texture so richly buttery, they are mouth melting. They serve flavours like lemon grass, black sesame and jaggery with their other range of desserts. But we suggest all are a must try. The original tang is so well incorporated that it hits us as the cream touches the tongue. Each ice cream will scoop out INR 225 from your wallet.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Yollops
This parlour, seeming like any normal ice cream parlour on Paud road, actually has a variety of 27 way-out flavours to offer. The flavours are so wholesome and true to their flavour, that one feels they are having the actual ingredient. From fruity flavours like mango, chikoo, jackfruit to exotic flavours like popcorn, caramel, dark chocolate made from imported Swiss chocolate, plain cheese and chilly, all are so delicious and alluring. They also have modak, nariyal barfi, motichoor and besan ladoo to name a few from their pan-Indian flavours. A must try is their avocado plus honey, jamun, thandai and ladoo ice creams. Their ice creams start from INR 65 and can go up to INR 90. All the ice creams being vegetarian, they are pure milk base.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
