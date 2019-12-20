Try Scrumptious Vegetarian Dishes At This Restaurant In Dattawadi!

If you thought there are fewer Indian food options for vegetarian people then visit Sawai Veg in Sinhagad road. You will be amazed at the variety and taste of these lip-smacking innovative vegetarian dishes. The restaurant is just amazing. They have amazing options and their menu is well curated with amazing vegetarian options. What I loved the most was, Broccoli coco tikka Aloo ki Nazakat Overall, I highly recommend this place for their service, staff and food!