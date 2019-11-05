Tandoori To Chocolate: Try These Unique Teas In Pune

As the name rightly suggests, its cafe which has such a huge range of in-house teas that you will be spoilt for choice. A good hundred teas are available, each with the ingredient originality well retained. The strong smell and the synonymously deep taste makes them just so refreshing and alluring. One such is the Matcha Moringa, made from the Japanese tea leaves and prepared the traditional, ancient way. It is high in nutritional value and rich antioxidants and amino acid. A meal for two can come down to around INR 1200.