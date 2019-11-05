A perfect beverage for all times, tea has always managed to freshen one up. May it be the one making your morning or the one which is the smoke time accompanier, an aromatic, good the down the throat is the aptest way to cool one down. This ancient beverage has undergone a lot of modifications to suite the contemporary world. From the customary to the modern, we have a list five unique tea concepts you must try in Pune.
Tandoori To Chocolate: Try These Unique Teas In Pune
Chocolate Chai At Chaikund
A tea cafe in Bhugaon introduced the city of Pune to chocolate chai, a powerful infusion of chocolate, cocoa powder, tea leaves, masala and milk. Served in a small earthen pot, the foaming tea is topped with chocolate chips and drooling chocolate sauce. With a creamy, thick texture, the chai has a very strong chocolate flavour, not making the beverage lost its originality. They also serve other common variations of chai with thalipeeth, vada, misal and pretty much to snack on with it. Average costing for two people is around INR 300.
Tandoori Chai At Chai La
This small shop, located opposite Zensar It Park was the pioneer of the tandoori chai. Being one of the first to start, the recipe is a well kept family secret. One can taste the spices added, the subtle smokey taste of the earthen pot in which it is boiled and the authentic milky flavour. You can also try their tandoori coffee and turmeric milk. It is as cheap as INR 20 for one cup.
Matcha Moringa At Tea Villa Cafe
As the name rightly suggests, its cafe which has such a huge range of in-house teas that you will be spoilt for choice. A good hundred teas are available, each with the ingredient originality well retained. The strong smell and the synonymously deep taste makes them just so refreshing and alluring. One such is the Matcha Moringa, made from the Japanese tea leaves and prepared the traditional, ancient way. It is high in nutritional value and rich antioxidants and amino acid. A meal for two can come down to around INR 1200.
Oolong Tea At Tea Trails
With an estimated 25 stores around six cities, this Mumbai-based tea cafe chain has an array of teas, with each turning page being more surprising than the previous. Almost 80 types of teas in their menu. Each ingredient is carefully picked from different parts of the country to incorporate the rich flavour. Oolong is one such tea. Stylish, greenish in colour, it has a soft, smooth and silky texture to it. Mildly aromatic, one can also taste the fruity flavour. It can come close to INR 600 for two people.
Organic Darjeeling Tea At Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge
Located on the buzzing F.C. Road, it is a small space which serves vast assortments of tea. It offers a unique setting which is a blend of traditional tea serving with a modern, progressive ambience. They serve over 45 types of teas with 100 varieties of snacks that accompany this beverage perfectly. From gourmet teas, tea with ice cream, they also serve mocktails with tea inculcated in it. Organic darjeeling tea is made from the tea leaves hand picked from the farms of the northeast to give a beautiful aroma and taste. The cost for two can come around INR 500.
