Whether you are in a mood to grab a drink after work or simply want to chug till your heart's content, there is no dearth of places where you can do so in the city. We've come up with a list of places that not only serve amazing finger food but also have exciting offers on their boozy menu. Here's where to enjoy them.
Drink Up Thanks To These Unlimited Alcohol Deals
Levit8
Situated just above Croma Studio in Aundh, Levit8 is a romantic rooftop bar and lounge known for its decor and drinks. No plans for Sunday? Head to this place for the Sundowner boozy brunch that serves unlimited beers and food for INR 799.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Hakuna Matata
Follow this moto when at Hakuna Matata in Deccan Gymkhana. Folks who love chugging on unlimited beer, we have good news for you. Grab Hakuna's thunderbird offers and enjoy unlimited beers for just INR 600 per person. Don't forget to munch on bar bites and yummy finger food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Millers Homebar & Kitchen
To eliminate weekday blues or for fun, head to The Millers in the Rajabahadur Mills. The fancy loft-bar is known for its everyday food and drink deals. Why not enjoy a boozy Sunday with unlimited sangria, beers and mojitos at the special brunch for INR 999 only?
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Lord Of The Drinks
Grab the corporate packages at Lord Of The Drinks in Kalyani Nagar and literally drink like a fish. Shell out INR 1600 and enjoy yummy food and unlimited IMFL. The drinks include vodka, whiskey, gin, rum, beer.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
