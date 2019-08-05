Pizza lovers, we have good news for you! Who said you can just have a couple of slices of the cheesy delicacy? Eat pizza endlessly without burning a hole in your pocket by availing these unlimited deals from these places.
Pizza Lovers! Grab These Unlimited Cheesy Deals & Eat To Your Heart's Content
1441 Pizzeria
If you are a fan of wood-fired pizzas, head to 1441 Pizzeria in Koregaon Park and enjoy a scrumptious meal of authentic pizzas that are just right to cheer you up. Look out for their tempting deals, where they offer wood-baked pizzas with coke starting at just INR 99.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Onesta
This classic pizzeria is known for its pizzas (of course) and even desserts! Shell out INR 299 and dig into unlimited pizzas till you are absolutely full.Additionally, they keep conducting their signature 'Name Of The Week' offer where they release an alphabet series on their social media handles, and those having the mentioned alphabets in their name in the specified order get unlimited pizza and dessert meals for free.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Pizza Hut
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Neopolitan Pizza
When it comes to gorging on yummy pizzas, nothing beats this dish from Neopolitan Pizza in Baner. The pizzeria is known for its pocket-friendly range of classic, premium and President pizzas. While they offer several tempting deals for you and your plus one, they have exclusive unlimited Italian pizza meals for adults as well as kids starting at INR 275 and INR 199 respectively.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Levit8
Enjoy a gorgeous rooftop view while chilling at Levit8 in Aundh. Every Sunday, they host a sundowner event where you can have unlimited beer, pizzas and starters for INR 1199. From tandoori pizzas to cheese quatro-frogami- you will definitely be spoilt for choices
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Comments (0)