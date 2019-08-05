Pizza Lovers! Grab These Unlimited Cheesy Deals & Eat To Your Heart's Content

Pizza lovers, we have good news for you! Who said you can just have a couple of slices of the cheesy delicacy? Eat pizza endlessly without burning a hole in your pocket by availing these unlimited deals from these places.

1441 Pizzeria

If you are a fan of wood-fired pizzas, head to 1441 Pizzeria in Koregaon Park and enjoy a scrumptious meal of authentic pizzas that are just right to cheer you up. Look out for their tempting deals, where they offer wood-baked pizzas with coke starting at just INR 99.

Casual Dining

1441 Pizzeria

4.4

Galaxy Garden, 5, North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune

Onesta

This classic pizzeria is known for its pizzas (of course) and even desserts! Shell out INR 299 and dig into unlimited pizzas till you are absolutely full.Additionally, they keep conducting their signature 'Name Of The Week' offer where they release an alphabet series on their social media handles, and those having the mentioned alphabets in their name in the specified order get unlimited pizza and dessert meals for free. 

Casual Dining

Onesta

4.2

Amanora Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 14, Mundhwa Road, Hadapsar, Pune

Pizza Hut

Is it a Friday? Thank your stars and head to any of your neighbouring Pizza Hut outlet for their unlimited pizza Friday. Avail this offer only on Fridays between 11 AM and 11 PM, and relish unlimited veg (veggie feast & country feast) pan pizzas or non-veg (chicken tikka & chicken pepperoni) pan pizzas along with garlic bread. The veg pizza meal costs INR 249 while the non-veg meals cost around INR 299.
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizza Hut

3.9

SGS Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 3, Moledina Road, Camp, Pune

Neopolitan Pizza

When it comes to gorging on yummy pizzas, nothing beats this dish from Neopolitan Pizza in Baner. The pizzeria is known for its pocket-friendly range of classic, premium and President pizzas. While they offer several tempting deals for you and your plus one, they have exclusive unlimited Italian pizza meals for adults as well as kids starting at INR 275 and INR 199 respectively. 

Fast Food Restaurants

Neopolitan Pizza

4.2

Ruturaj Apartments, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Magnolia Restaurant, Baner, Pune

Levit8

Enjoy a gorgeous rooftop view while chilling at Levit8 in Aundh. Every Sunday, they host a sundowner event where you can have unlimited beer, pizzas and starters for INR 1199. From tandoori pizzas to cheese quatro-frogami- you will definitely be spoilt for choices 

Lounges

Levit 8

4.0

NSG Building, 8th Floor, Sahil Park, Aundh, Pune

