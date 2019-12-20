Cosy Corners, Pretty Ambience & Good Food, Drop By Urban Hippies Now!

Urban Hippies: This place is located in Pristine Square, Wakad. It has been those few places which have most consistent with their food since it opened. Ambience: It's a small but lively place with outdoor and indoor seating. The indoor ambience is totally lit. I liked the floor seating corner set up it gives you a home-like feeling. Service:- It was so quick. The food served was fresh and hot. Staff:- There is no staff. The owner itself is handling all the things. This is the best thing about this place. This is what I tried:- Hot Chocolate:- This is the best hot chocolate I had in wakad. It was Chocolatey, deliciously rich and right amount of sweetness. Highly Recommended. Egg Fried Maggi:- Maggi noodles were perfectly boiled and stir-fried with veggies. It was amazing in taste. Highly Recommended. Nutella Pancake: -it was a three-layered set of pancakes with Nutella on each layer. Besan Chilla: It's rare to find this dish in Pune. Basically, it is a simple spiced gram flour pancakes from north Indian cuisine. It was served with chutney and Palak Poori Bhaji: It's north Indian dish. I was looking for a long time for it in wakad area finally I got this dish. Poori was perfectly cooked and bhaji was so delicious. The overall experience was awesome. I would love to visit this place again and again. Highly Recommended.