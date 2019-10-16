The taste of the food and the service delivered at The Urban Foundry is awesome. Worth every penny. The nachos have always been a Mexican, but you really get the taste of Indian spices in the Nachos here. The dim light and a beer in the hand just lit the mood. We ordered nachos, potato for, rabdi cone.
This Restaurant In Baner Is Worth Every Penny!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The ambience is bit congested so it can be expanded and made a bit romantic place as well.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
