This Restaurant In Baner Is Worth Every Penny!

Bars

The Urban Foundry

Baner, Pune
4.3
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1, Next To Cummins India Office, Balewadi High Street, Baner, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The taste of the food and the service delivered at The Urban Foundry is awesome. Worth every penny. The nachos have always been a Mexican, but you really get the taste of Indian spices in the Nachos here. The dim light and a beer in the hand just lit the mood. We ordered nachos, potato for, rabdi cone.

What Could Be Better?

The ambience is bit congested so it can be expanded and made a bit romantic place as well.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

