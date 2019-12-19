Drape It Up With Traditional Sarees From This Kothrud Store

Need some fab sarees for an upcoming wedding? Head to the Utsav Exclusive store in Kothrud and get your hands on some beautiful and affordable sarees starting at just INR 500.

Located near City Pride, Utsav Exclusive is a huge store dedicated to various types of sarees. The store is a stand-alone property of two floors. Both the floors have a major collection of only sarees. However, you will be able to spot a few lehengas and churidars. The store has a very traditional way of entertaining its customers. They have mattresses with white covers all over the place and you have to remove your shoes outside. There are a number of wooden shelves on the ground floor which somehow look like the inside of an old wooden wardrobe. It’s like taking a look at your grandma’s collection.

The store majorly deals in Paithanis, Banarasi and Kanjivaram sarees. There are also few sarees, which are fit for brides and bridesmaids. There are also some basic sarees which look very Maharashtrian. There are also sarees with net work and patchwork available here and few selected pieces with bead and sequin work. The store sources its garments from a number of places such as Surat, Banaras, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Paithan and other major fabric producing regions.

Their Paithani collection comprises traditional designs as well as modern designs. Their modern designs include the traditional peacock all over the saree. There are various and beautiful hues available with them. The pricing of Paithanis depends upon the length of the pallu. So, if you go for a smaller pallu, the prices will start at INR 4,500 and goes up to INR 50,000.

If you are looking for something more simpler, you can choose from their cotton and raw-silk collection. These sarees are great for those who like to wear sarees to work or even on a daily basis. The prices for these sarees starts at INR 1,000. Along with these sarees, they also have lehengas which start at INR 3,000.