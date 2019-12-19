Brides-To-Be, Check Out This One-Stop-Shop For All Your Wedding Events

Brides, bridesmaids and everyone in between, don’t fret about your wedding shopping needs. The Vaparimal Savaldas in Hadapsar is where you all can shop for attires for engagement, haldi, sangeet, pheras and even reception. The best part is it all starts at INR 3500.

Located a little before Seasons Mall in Magarpatta, Vaparimal Savaldas is a humongous bridal store for all kinds of brides. The store has a huge collection of attires related to all kinds of events for a wedding. The two-storied store has racks stacked with various types of sarees. Even if the store is done in a very modern form, they still follow the traditional method of showing sarees, by sitting on a mattress. Along with sarees, the ground floor also has numerous options in Indo-Western outfits for brides or the #teambride. They also have lehengas, evening gowns, Punjabi suits and even elaborate kurtis. In their kurtis, you will also find everyday wear kurtis starting at INR 600. On the first floor of the store, there are a number of beautiful bride-worthy lehengas and heavier sarees. There are also few accessories for the groom. Along with accessories, they also have few clothing options for the groom like sherwani, tuxedos and much more. However, the choices are very limited.

The store majorly sources its garments form major textile centres of the country. You’re basically looking at fabrics from Surat, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and various such centres. Some of the apparel are made in power looms while some are made in handlooms. For the readymade clothing, they still provide alteration facilities.

If you are a bride who is planning to wear a saree for her wedding’s rituals and customs, you will find a large collection in that. They have various prints sourced from across the country. You will find Banarasi, bandhani, kalamkari, balucahri, kanjivaram. Maharashtrian brides, you will find various designs in the traditional paithanis as well. Along with traditional sarees, they also have the net sarees, sarees with patchwork and all other contemporary designs. The prices for their sarees start at INR 500 and can go up to INR 50,000 or even above that.

The store also has an extensive collection of Indo-Western. You will find simple and elaborate dresses. Their idea of an Indo-Western is basically an anarkali that looks like a splendid gown. To be honest, it looks really nice and can be a good attire for sangeet. They also have ball gowns that will make you look like a princess. The best part is even if these gowns or dresses looks really rich, their prices start at INR 4,000.