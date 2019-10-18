Plant diets are the new in-thing, and we’re not complaining! ! Whether you’re craving soul food or creatively plated gourmet food, Pune’s best vegan restaurants boast tasty fare that even meat eaters enjoy. Check out this list of top vegan restaurants in Pune that offer you vegan pizzas, upscale continental food and even takes on the traditional meat-laden dishes.
6 Cafes That Are Saying Yes To The Vegan Life In Pune
The Real Green Cafe
This charming, spacious café boasts of a plant-powered menu, and provides delicious dishes that are 100 per cent vegan and make for super healthy, wholesome meals. The menu is economically priced, they offer WiFi and even have a stack of books to read from. The tofu chilly wrap and gooey gluten free chocolate cupcake come highly recommended.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Sante Spa Cuisine
Located inside Sunderban Resorts in Lane 1, this restaurant draws in crowd that is serious about their veganism. Their ambiance is the crowd puller, but people come back for their healthy fare. The activated charcoal hummus, bajra riso, khakra nachos and dark chocolate milkshake come highly recommended. It also makes for a great date venue.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Chafa Café & Studio
This beautiful café in Lane 5 of Koregaon Park is a hot favourite amongst health-freaks in the city. Pizzas, sandwiches, Buddha bowls, salads, they have it all! Visit for a healthy start to the day with a wholesome breakfast, or for lunch, for a work meeting, or even for a date! They also provide free WiFi.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Sorted Delicatessen
This eatery in Kalyani Nagar serves food that is refined sugar-free, grain-free and gluten free. A hit with those with dietary restrictions and weight watchers, this restaurant serves unique vegan fare that draws in crowd from all parts of the city. The sleek and chic décor make this a great place to enjoy family dinners and even date-nights.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Café Paashh
This restaurant located in Kalyani Nagar is a hot spot for all those craving to indulge in luxurious, clean eating. Known for serving healthy comfort food, this restaurant has won a loyal set of fans who swear by the dishes. It’s a beautiful, luxurious café with a comforting ambiance, and has a lovely menu that is budget friendly too. This makes for a great date place too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Zen Café
Zen Café in Koregaon Park has a beautiful, calm ambiance with exceptional service and super delicious vegan food. The green ambiance, the fairy lights and the vegan drinks have found fans in Punekars who’re serious about their plant-based diets. Go for their vegan alternatives of coffee, shakes and eve sushi!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)