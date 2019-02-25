A True Paradise For All The Vegetarian's Out There

Located in Creaticity Mall, Nine Square is a hidden gem and treasure trove for all vegetarians. Their menu is designed by celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra. The vast menu and variety of dishes they have to offer are here to stay. They have two seating areas, outdoor and indoor to suit your mood, with a very welcoming and comfortable ambience, making it your perfect place for families or even date nights. Coming to everything that I relished - We started off with two mocktails Gulabo and Kokum Martini, the first on a sweeter note and the latter slightly tangy. Moving to the Thyme-scented mushroom soup with a mushroom crostini, I'm a hardcore mushroom lover and this soup was so good I licked (not literally) the bowl clean in 5 minutes and was left wanting for more. Chaat Cornetto - as the name suggests, this had chatpata aloo, dahi and a few more Chaat elements all stuffed in a cone, for me the potatoes in it were a little too salty, but the cone itself was perfect. It was thin, crispy and remained crispy for a long time even with the filling and didn't get soggy. Tandoori Lababdaar soya Chaap - Popularly known as 'vegetarian meat' the chaap served here was nothing short of perfect. It was well marinated and the marinade was very flavorful. The chaap was soft and there was a slight char giving it the subtle burnt flavour, which I enjoyed thoroughly. Pan seared wild mushroom cake - yet another stunner, mushrooms topped with a cheese sauce and sauteed veggies. Absolutely loved this one. Highly recommended if you love mushrooms. And I ended the meal with two superb desserts - Payasam Lava Cake and Sugar-free anjeer samosa.