Party In The Midst Of Nature At This Forest Villa Near Mulshi

Located in Girivan Hill Station, the Mrudugandh Forest Villa is a luxurious independent villa where you can party through the weekend. It accommodates a group of 14 and is kid and pet friendly as well.

With the Sahyadri mountains posing as a backdrop, the villa’s balconies and terrace have views that you can enjoy while sipping your morning chai. And by night, you can enjoy the calm around you because you’ll be in the midst of nature.

The villa has two bathrooms and two bedrooms with queen-sized beds, and the living room has eight sofa-cum-beds. So, a big group can easily be accommodated in the villa. There’s a garden, a terrace, balconies and a free Asian breakfast.

If you’re a group that wants an activity-packed weekend, there’s a sports park that’ll take care of your needs. Archery, pistol shooting, rifle shooting, burma bridge, cobweb rope, commando rope, zip line, rain dance are some of the activities you can enjoy during your stay at the villa. You can also plan your day around a forest walk, camping and cycling because there are some trails nearby that you can explore. For some sightseeing, Hadshi Temple and Ganesh Temple are close to the villa. Perhaps, you could also drive to Mulshi dam, about 9kms away or have a picnic at Pawna lake, about 15kms away from the villa.

If you want to fire up the grill and barbecue meats, there’s a grill available and a fully-equipped kitchen too. You don’t have to worry about most facilities at the villa. The bathroom is stocked with fresh towels and toiletries, the bedrooms have fresh linens and blankets. And, there are board games and karaoke too, so you don’t have to sit around and get bored even for a minute.

For a group of 14 (maximum accommodation), the villa costs INR 16,400 + taxes for a night. The check-in time is from 2 PM onward and the checkout is at 11 AM.