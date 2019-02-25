Kick Off Your Shoes, Stomp Grapes & Sip Wine At These Vineyards Around Pune

Set amidst the Sahyadri Valley, the 50-acre vineyard is only a two-hour drive away if you’re on the Pune-Solapur highway. With the right amount of sun and rainfall, this land is lush with grapes that you can help pick and stomp. You can book a wine tour, take a look at the vineyard and the cellar and learn a thing or two. There’s also an option to stay and the vineyard can accommodate 28 guests at a time. But, they’ll also organise a tour for two. If anyone in the group is under 21, persons of legal drinking age have to sign a declaration. You’re required to book your tour and stay at least seven days in advance.