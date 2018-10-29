Kashmiri Rugs & Vintage Trunks: Head To This Store For All Things Royal

We stumbled upon a handicraft store on Koregaon Park road and it spells royalty. Cottage Craft Centre is one of the city's hidden gems where you can find anything and everything royal. Pashminas, carpets, shawls, sarees, jewellery, wood/stone-carved artefacts, trunks, idols, totem idols, lanterns - you will find all kinds of chic and elegant home-decor items and organic apparels at the store. The store also exports handicrafts worldwide. We loved their carpet collection and vintage artefacts which are intricately carved. The pastel-coloured, ornate tea-set, kettles, and rugs are sure to remind you of Alladin's world. If you are inclined towards Arabian decor, you will not be disappointed. If you are looking for that one perfect piece for the table or the empty corner of the house, you know where to head.