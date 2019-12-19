Dig Into Homely Food At This Celebrity Chef's Restaurant In Pune

Chef Vishnu Manohar, a famous name in Maharashtrian households, offers authentic and classic Maharashtrian dishes through his restaurant Vishnuji Ki Rasoi in Erandwane. Owing to his Maharashtrian roots, Chef Manohar is mesmerising foodies with simple and healthy Marathi dishes. His restaurant, which first began in Nagpur has also branched to Pune. The restaurant focuses majorly on vegetarian dishes, as the chef believes vegetarian food has more association with homemade cooking. So, if you are missing some home-cooked food, head over here now. The budget-friendly restaurant has decor inspired from a traditional rural house. The entrance has a door of a wada and the walls are left bare. There is also a bullock cart that has fresh vegetables on display. You will also find a kitchen set-up that has beautiful utensils made from copper and brass. Despite these elements, the restaurant's seating is modern. Vishnuji Ki Rasoi is a thali restaurant. However, instead of a waiter serving you from the set menu, you can yourself pick what you like from the buffet. The best part? It has unlimited servings. The restaurant does not have a fixed menu. The only thing constant is the Maharashtrian cuisine. The menu is also different for lunch and dinner. The prices here from Monday to Friday are INR 250 and on weekend, it's INR 350.