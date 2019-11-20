Smooth Out Your Day With Good Coffee & Delicious Food!

Cafe Apo is a cute cafe in Kothrud. Relaxation in every sip of drinks and bite of yummy food. A new experience every time you visit. The interiors are quite interesting and comfortable seating arrangements. Honestly, the owner was very helpful, courteous and friendly. The service was good enough and the price is quite decent. Well here is a glimpse of what I had tasted. 1. Watermelon Cooler-It was strong though, but perfect to have it as a refreshing drink. I would say summertime happiness drink 2. Passion Fruit-Loved the taste. A personal favorite. 3. Oreo Milkshake-The USP of this place and would recommend it. 4. Strawberry Milkshake-Taste was fair enough. The quantity was also good. 5. Veg Nachos-Quantity and Taste-wise this is something I liked from the veg menu. 6. Arrabbiata Veg Pasta-The The quantity was good enough for two people. The taste was okay. 7.ECC Burger (Egg Chicken Cheese Burger)-This was served with fries. To be honest, something different I had in burgers after ages. The taste was very good and being stuffed with veggies and eggs with less mayo, tasted quite well. 8. Grilled Chicken Panini-Loved the taste and it was served with fries. A perfect quick and delicious food item. Highly Recommend. 9. Baked Coffee Curd-A very unique dish, that coffee flavor with a little bit of sweet. Perfect for sweet tooth lovers. #Recommended 10. Chocolate Brownie with Icecream-My favorite as always