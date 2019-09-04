An Exciting Beer Collection With Super Pretty Decor In Koregaon Park

What comes to your mind when someone asks you about your favourite international cuisine? Italian, Mexican, Chinese or maybe Thai?! How about Brazilian? Well, in all probability it won't be in your list of Top 5 for sure, simply because you have not come across Brazilian food yet. Just like Brazilian Football, Brazilian beaches, and Brazilian culture, Brazilian food is surely something to talk about. It has deep roots into their culture and is as lip-smacking and mouth-watering as any cuisine. The challenge is, where can you find it? Well! Look no further because Botequim Cervejarija is your only place serving the Brazilian cuisine in all of Pune. They are split into a restaurant (Beteco) and a rooftop bar which is (Botequim Cervejarija). The ambiance is built bearing in mind a peaceful yet lively vibe. Service is good and you in all probability would like it. The spread is divided into Salads, Burgers, Churrasco - which is grilled meat served on skewers, bar snacks, one-bowl meals, and desserts. The absolute must-try bar snack is Bacon-wrapped prawns. Served in shot glasses filled with Chimichurri sauce, it is just a fresh take on the brilliant fish we all so love. Pork Momos and Botequim wings are also good. The double Ex-Touro is a double patty beef burger, which is more than filling and is just a delight to eat. I tried the hell's kitchen and the chili steak in Churrasco, which was, I kid you not, the best skewer I have ever tasted. The steak was medium rare with a perfect pink color on the inside. They also have their own selection of craft brews, which include in house and imported. You can easily find a beer close to your palette be it an IPA, a lager or stouts. My favorite - their Cream stout and New England IPA. This is mini heaven for beer drinkers. Cost for two is easily around Rs 1200 or more but I kid you not, it is real value for money considering this is fine dining. Needless to say that I recommend the place and is easily one of my favourites in Pune. This is a must-visit for anyone. I loved it! Cheers!