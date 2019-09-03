We're Crushing On The Designs By This Studio That's A Fave Among Marathi Celebrities

A homegrown luxury apparel brand, Votre Bespoke makes chic, trendy and glamorous clothing for men and we are crushing over all their designs. From western to Indian, this studio, located in Yerwada on Sadwal Baba Road, is a favourite among Marathi celebrities such as Unmesh Kamath, Siddharth Jadhav and others. The store's major collection is for men but they also have a few pieces for women. The designs at this store are inspired from the colonial period. Thus, a lot of their outfits are Indo-Western. Building on this, they try to incorporate a lot of lost arts in fabric making such as handloom and block printing. The store makes a number of splendid bandgalas, sherwanis, kurtas and more. The fabrics used over here are sourced from textile centres such as Jaipur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat and other places. Along with ethnic, they also design suits for men. You can add little quirky elements to your OOTD with their accessories. The store has their own catalog of designs. However, if you are unsatisfied with the existing designs from the catalogue, you can always brainstorm with the team. If you have a design reference, the store will build on it but not replicate the same. You can get some cool party-wear shirts and pants made. They also do knee-length coats. The prices over here start at INR 2,500. Photos Source: Votre Bespoke, Instagram