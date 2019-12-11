Fix Your Wada Pav Craving At This Outlet In Sangamvadi!

Fast Food Restaurants

Mr Wada Pav

Sangamvadi, Pune
4.9

Siddharth Court, Shop 5, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Mr Wada Pav, a Wada Pav outlet serves not one but many types which are delicious, freshly made with a great filling. For long my craving for Wada Pav quenched right. Don't miss the catchy quotes in the outlet. Hulk Wada Pav is a huge Wada pav that you can enjoy as a full meal. Cheese filling with potato makes it a perfect combination.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Kids, Bae, Big Group, Family

