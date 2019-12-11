Fix Your Wada Pav Craving At This Outlet In Sangamvadi!

Mr Wada Pav, a Wada Pav outlet serves not one but many types which are delicious, freshly made with a great filling. For long my craving for Wada Pav quenched right. Don't miss the catchy quotes in the outlet. Hulk Wada Pav is a huge Wada pav that you can enjoy as a full meal. Cheese filling with potato makes it a perfect combination.