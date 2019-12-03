A Captivating Date Night Experience At This Beautiful Cafe In Kothrud!

Cafe Madeline located at Mayur colony, Kothrud This cafe is a perfect place to visit with your loved ones in town. The interior is just perfect with a Parisian look. It is an insta worthy cafe. It has floral wallpaper with pink and white flowers. It just overwhelms you with an element, a pleasant interior with warm vibes and soft music. You cannot take off your eyes from the interiors. They serve an Artisinal Lattes. The signature Rose Latte is very good. Other options are also available. They are very famous for their desserts. A great variety of desserts are served. The Red velvet pastry is so much tempting. The pancakes are also good. They have Nutella pancake with good taste added with fresh fruits, whipped cream and Nutella spread. The cold brews are awesome. The cold fashioned mocktail is good. The cold signature mocktail with orange and coffee is yum. It's a for sure must-visit cafe in town.