From A Single Slice To 20 Inch Pizza, This Outlet Is Will Amaze You!

20 inch pizza? Yes, it is. Largo Pizzeria serves pizza's from a single slice to big sizes. They also provide an option to combine two types of pizza's into one. You can combine Veg & Non-Veg pizza too. I just love the options and varieties they are providing. Recently we tried 20" thin crust Classy Rita Pizza & Thin crust Peppy Peppers Pizza. Looking at the pizza and the size we just went drooling to have it. The pizza was awesome, the crust was so thin and soft to eat. Had perfect toppings and sauces added to it.