From A Single Slice To 20 Inch Pizza, This Outlet Is Will Amaze You!

Cafes

Largo Pizzeria

Viman Nagar, Pune
Kalpana Villa, Opp. Kailash Supermarket, Anand Vidya Niketan Road, Viman Nagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

20 inch pizza? Yes, it is. Largo Pizzeria serves pizza's from a single slice to big sizes. They also provide an option to combine two types of pizza's into one. You can combine Veg & Non-Veg pizza too. I just love the options and varieties they are providing. Recently we tried  20" thin crust Classy Rita Pizza & Thin crust Peppy Peppers Pizza. Looking at the pizza and the size we just went drooling to have it. The pizza was awesome, the crust was so thin and soft to eat. Had perfect toppings and sauces added to it.

What Could Be Better?

The sad part is that they do not deliver 20" Pizza, we can order the pizza's through phone and personally picked it up.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

