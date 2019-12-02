A Great Place With Good Food? Visit Soulted Stories In Salunkhe Vihar

Soulted Stories! The name is enough to know the place. Of course, it has such a calm, romantic, attractive and pleasant ambience which will touch your soul. It is just like LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT! This place is perfect in the ambience but with more attention to food, it can be perfect in everything. The variety of soups is delicious hence you can try anything you wanted. The zucchini chicken lasagne was perfect in texture as well as in taste. Talking about mocktails then they were good. Smoked choco mousse was good in taste. Again the Blueberry Cheesecake disappointed me as a restaurant might have not baked the plain cheesecake on which the Blueberry topping should have been poured, instead of the plain cheesecake the restaurant served me a lemon cheesecake on which they poured blueberry topping. It was good in taste but I'll suggest that if you wanted to change in the recipe then it should be named belong to the recipe. Overall experience was awesome. Hungry for more!