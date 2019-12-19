Shantadurga is a small, unassuming, hole in the wall sort of place in Aranyeshwar (Pune). But they serve incredible, homely and simple Goan food. Fish Fry, Goan Curry and a Mean Mutton Sukkha, are just few in their potent arsenal. If you're a fan of Goan food and seafood, this place an absolute must visit. I had Bombil Fry, Prawns Fry, Surmai Thali (with Prawns curry), Mutton Sukkha and Alni Rice. Absolutely amazing.
Want Some Delectable Seafood And Goan Cuisine? Check Out This Small Restaurant In Aranyeshwar
