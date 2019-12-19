Want Some Delectable Seafood And Goan Cuisine? Check Out This Small Restaurant In Aranyeshwar

Fast Food Restaurants

Shantadurga

Parvati, Pune
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 2, Near Aranyeshwar Temple, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati Paytha, Pune

Shantadurga is a small, unassuming, hole in the wall sort of place in Aranyeshwar (Pune). But they serve incredible, homely and simple Goan food. Fish Fry, Goan Curry and a Mean Mutton Sukkha, are just few in their potent arsenal. If you're a fan of Goan food and seafood, this place an absolute must visit. I had Bombil Fry, Prawns Fry, Surmai Thali (with Prawns curry), Mutton Sukkha and Alni Rice. Absolutely amazing.

Under ₹500

Family, Kids

